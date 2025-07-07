Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys 8 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,752 ($23.92) per share, with a total value of £140.16 ($191.40).

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RAT traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,760 ($24.03). The stock had a trading volume of 56,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,658 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.13. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,374 ($18.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,005 ($27.38). The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,084 ($28.46) to GBX 2,087 ($28.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

