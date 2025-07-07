Head-To-Head Comparison: EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EastGroup Properties and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 6 7 1 2.64 Easterly Government Properties 1 2 1 0 2.00

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus target price of $188.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $27.69, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $640.23 million 13.73 $227.75 million $4.57 36.63 Easterly Government Properties $302.05 million 3.34 $19.55 million $0.42 53.49

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Easterly Government Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 34.60% 7.41% 4.62% Easterly Government Properties 5.86% 1.30% 0.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. EastGroup Properties pays out 122.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Easterly Government Properties on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

