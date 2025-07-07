DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) versus The Competition Critical Survey

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DICK’S Sporting Goods to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion $1.17 billion 14.70 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.97

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 9 9 0 2.42 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 207 1721 2645 80 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus price target of $219.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.82%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 2.45%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.49% 38.06% 11.28% DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.