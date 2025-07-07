Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Lowered to $233.00 at Barclays

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $249.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.55. 1,412,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,191. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,178,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

