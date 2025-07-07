Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Has $480,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

Tesla Trading Down 0.7%

TSLA opened at $313.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

