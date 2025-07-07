Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $308.03 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

