Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 847,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,031% from the previous session’s volume of 20,509 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.2546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.36%. Vallourec’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

