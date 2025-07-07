Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVKEF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.
Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 billion. Skandinaviska had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 15.14%.
About Skandinaviska
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
