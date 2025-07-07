Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $575.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $543.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $575.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

