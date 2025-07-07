DIAGNOS (DGNOF) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DIAGNOS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAGNOS -4,039.47% N/A -157.63% DIAGNOS Competitors -269.08% -104.94% -20.59%

Risk and Volatility

DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIAGNOS’s rivals have a beta of -13.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,469% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIAGNOS $80,000.00 -$3.08 million -3.66 DIAGNOS Competitors $1.21 billion $31.89 million -15.21

This table compares DIAGNOS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DIAGNOS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS. DIAGNOS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DIAGNOS rivals beat DIAGNOS on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About DIAGNOS

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.