Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 42654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.14). Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $1.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

