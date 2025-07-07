Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) vs. Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Head-To-Head Review

Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN – Get Free Report) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Better Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Environment Concepts and Stratasys”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stratasys $572.46 million 1.47 -$120.28 million ($1.50) -7.80

Better Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratasys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Better Environment Concepts and Stratasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stratasys 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stratasys has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Stratasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Better Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Better Environment Concepts and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Stratasys -19.02% -1.86% -1.43%

Summary

Stratasys beats Better Environment Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Environment Concepts

Better Environment Concepts Inc. operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry. It focuses on developing four energy projects. The company was formerly known as Unidigitel Inc. and changed its name to Better Environment Concepts Inc. in June 2009. Better Environment Concepts Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare. The company provides consumable materials, including 3D printing materials comprising FDM, polyjet, and stereolithography materials for manufacturing applications, such as jigs and fixtures, investment casting, and injection mold or composite tooling applications; and other material. In addition, it offers software and services, which includes cloud, desktop and mobile technologies comprising GrabCAD, an additive manufacturing platform to manage production-scale operations; and GrabCAD Print, job programming software enables the unique features of 3D printing technologies, such as creating lightweight, structurally sound infills for FDM, and multi-material and color and material management for polyjet. The company also provides GrabCAD Shop including scheduling, remote monitoring, and analytics; GrabCAD Connect provides two-way SDK integration for third-party software applications; and GrabCAD Community, an online community of professional engineers, designers, manufacturers and students who share their practices through tutorials, discussion forums, design/print challenges, and 3D content. Further, it offers GrabCAD Shop, which simplifies 3D printing shop workflow; GrabCAD Streamline Software Development Kit (SDK) to support enterprise goals such as system connectivity, compliance, and workflow automation; and Grab CAD Software Partner program for independent software vendors. The company sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. Stratasys Ltd. is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

