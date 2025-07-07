Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Shares Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 127,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 234,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of analysts have commented on ORKA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $480.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 424,750 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

