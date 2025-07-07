Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Stock Price Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $62.05. Approximately 2,150,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,577,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.3171 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $337,000.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

