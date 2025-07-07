Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Stock Price Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $62.05. Approximately 2,150,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,577,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.3171 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
