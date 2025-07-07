Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.23 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

