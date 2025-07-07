Head-To-Head Survey: MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL) & Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM)

MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MAC Copper and Fortuna Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAC Copper N/A N/A N/A Fortuna Mining 14.28% 12.94% 9.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAC Copper and Fortuna Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAC Copper $340.74 million 2.90 -$81.69 million N/A N/A Fortuna Mining $1.06 billion 1.94 $128.74 million $0.51 13.13

Fortuna Mining has higher revenue and earnings than MAC Copper.

Risk & Volatility

MAC Copper has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Mining has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MAC Copper and Fortuna Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAC Copper 0 3 0 0 2.00 Fortuna Mining 2 3 0 0 1.60

MAC Copper currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Fortuna Mining has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given MAC Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MAC Copper is more favorable than Fortuna Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of MAC Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Fortuna Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortuna Mining beats MAC Copper on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAC Copper

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Fortuna Mining

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp. in June 2024. Fortuna Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

