Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$2,900.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$2,050.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,578.57.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$34.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2,465.00. 19,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,805. The company has a market cap of C$39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$1,425.00 and a one year high of C$2,508.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,310.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,115.17.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Kleven Sava sold 181 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,465.95, for a total value of C$446,336.95. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 700 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,503.00, for a total value of C$1,752,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19 shares of company stock worth $45,878 and have sold 2,524 shares worth $5,967,886. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

