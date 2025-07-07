Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

NYSE FIHL traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $15.81. 385,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

