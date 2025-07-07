NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.57), with a volume of 105028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.60 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.39.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX (7) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter. NAHL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 1.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NAHL Group Plc will post 8.005604 EPS for the current year.

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

