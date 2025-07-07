AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.670-11.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.840-2.880 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AbbVie stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

