Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 518500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Benton Resources Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

