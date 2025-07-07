Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 267,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 106,193 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $22.22.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th.

Yuanbao Stock Up 4.4%

Yuanbao ( NASDAQ:YB ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.68 million during the quarter.

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

