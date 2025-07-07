Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 267,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 106,193 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $22.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YB
Yuanbao Stock Up 4.4%
About Yuanbao
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yuanbao
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Could Dutch Bros Dethrone Starbucks? Why Investors Are Perking Up
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- D-Wave Is Rising Again Despite Dilution—What’s the Deal?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks With Strong Payout Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Yuanbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuanbao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.