Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 17853131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Stock Up 3.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33.

About Goldstone Resources

(Get Free Report)

GoldStone Resources Limited (AIM: GRL) is an AIM quoted gold exploration and development company.

The Company is focused on developing the Akrokeri-Homase project in south-western Ghana, which hosts a JORC Code compliant 602,000 oz gold resource at an average grade of 1.77 g/t. The existing resource is confined to a 4km zone of the Homase Trend, including Homase North, Homase Pit and Homase South.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.