ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 295928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$470.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
