Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Trading 15.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 10,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Heritage Media Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.
About Heritage Media
Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.
