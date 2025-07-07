Reviewing Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) & Post (NYSE:POST)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.41% 18.19% 9.22% Post 4.53% 10.24% 3.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mama’s Creations and Post, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Post 0 1 5 0 2.83

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Post has a consensus price target of $130.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.18%. Given Post’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than Mama’s Creations.

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Post shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Post shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Post has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Post”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 2.62 $3.71 million $0.11 78.21 Post $7.92 billion 0.75 $366.90 million $5.62 19.01

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations. Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Post beats Mama’s Creations on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names. The Weetabix segment primarily manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal under Weetabix and Alpen brands; hot cereals and other cereal-based food products; breakfast drinks; protein-based shakes under the UFIT brand, and nutritional snacks, such as muesli. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg products primarily under Papetti's and Abbotsford Farms brands, as well as potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The segment also manufactures certain meat products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dish, potato, sausage products under Bob Evans, Bob Evans Farms, and Simply Potatoes brands; eggs and egg products under Bob Evans Egg Whites and Egg Beaters brands; and cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products under Crystal Farms brand. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, dollar stores, discounters, wholesalers, convenience stores, pet supply retailers, drug store customers, foodservice distributors, and national restaurant chains, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

