Gartner (NYSE:IT) versus Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gartner and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gartner alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner 19.82% 96.70% 13.68% Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gartner and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner $6.30 billion 4.85 $1.25 billion $16.07 24.70 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification $6.75 billion 2.30 $616.15 million N/A N/A

Gartner has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gartner and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner 1 3 5 0 2.44 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification 0 1 0 1 3.00

Gartner currently has a consensus price target of $515.89, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Gartner’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gartner is more favorable than Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Gartner shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gartner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gartner has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gartner beats Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc. operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts. The Conferences segment offers executives and teams in an organization the opportunity to learn, share, and network. The Consulting segment offers market-leading research, custom analysis, and on-the-ground support services. This segment also offers actionable solutions for IT-related priorities, including IT cost optimization, digital transformation, and IT sourcing optimization. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.