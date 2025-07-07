Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) versus Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) Financial Analysis

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -4.37% -12.48% -7.98% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Abits Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $82.65 million 0.32 -$4.14 million ($0.22) -6.45 Abits Group $6.71 million 1.57 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Abits Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Volatility & Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abits Group beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

About Abits Group

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

