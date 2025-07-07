Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.86 and last traded at $225.71, with a volume of 3966392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,184.60. This trade represents a 57.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,876,557 shares of company stock valued at $403,565,119 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

