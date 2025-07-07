Contrasting Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) and XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPLR Infrastructure has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $433.70 million 6.43 $271.33 million $0.92 14.35 XPLR Infrastructure $1.23 billion 0.66 -$23.00 million ($1.90) -4.52

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and XPLR Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPLR Infrastructure. XPLR Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and XPLR Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 2 0 0 2.00 XPLR Infrastructure 2 11 2 0 2.00

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. XPLR Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $16.69, suggesting a potential upside of 94.55%. Given XPLR Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPLR Infrastructure is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and XPLR Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 55.74% 32.76% 22.26% XPLR Infrastructure -14.10% 1.64% 1.03%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats XPLR Infrastructure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

