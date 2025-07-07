Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 165,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 138,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Barksdale Resources Stock Down 8.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

