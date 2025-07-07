Financial Review: Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) vs. Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Weis Markets and Marks and Spencer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 0.00 Marks and Spencer Group 0 1 0 2 3.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and Marks and Spencer Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.77 billion 0.42 $109.94 million $3.99 18.90 Marks and Spencer Group $17.75 billion 0.54 $377.28 million N/A N/A

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Weis Markets.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marks and Spencer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Weis Markets pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Weis Markets has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Marks and Spencer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.24% 7.49% 5.16% Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Weis Markets on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products. The company also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; financial services, including credit cards, payment solutions, insurances, savings, and loans; and renewable energy services. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties; operates international franchises; and provides its products online. The company also exports its products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

