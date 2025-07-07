LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Head to Head Analysis

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANA and LATAM Airlines Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $14.85 billion 0.59 $1.01 billion $0.38 9.74 LATAM Airlines Group $12.83 billion 0.97 $976.97 million $3.56 11.58

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. LATAM Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ANA pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LATAM Airlines Group pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ANA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANA and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 0.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given LATAM Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LATAM Airlines Group is more favorable than ANA.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 6.79% 13.89% 4.30% LATAM Airlines Group 8.25% 148.44% 7.01%

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats ANA on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA



ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About LATAM Airlines Group



LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 140 destinations in 25 countries with a fleet of 322 aircrafts, well as operates loyalty programs. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

