Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 24.1% – Still a Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,155,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 181,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
