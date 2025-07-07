Critical Contrast: Kinetik (KNTK) & The Competition

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “OIL – FIELD SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kinetik to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kinetik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kinetik Competitors 238 1691 2930 97 2.58

Kinetik currently has a consensus price target of $56.56, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 37.95%. Given Kinetik’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.48 billion $244.23 million 45.07 Kinetik Competitors $4.68 billion $411.58 million 5.48

This table compares Kinetik and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kinetik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik. Kinetik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik’s peers have a beta of 2.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Kinetik pays out 328.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 43.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 10.74% -8.05% 2.47% Kinetik Competitors -0.30% -34.90% 0.79%

Summary

Kinetik beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

