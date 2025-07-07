Head to Head Survey: Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) vs. Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Seven and I shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Winmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Seven and I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 49.45% -95.03% 102.38% Seven and I 1.43% 6.89% 2.47%

Risk and Volatility

Winmark has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven and I has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $81.29 million 15.92 $39.95 million $11.19 32.76 Seven and I $78.57 billion 0.51 $1.14 billion $0.43 35.86

This table compares Winmark and Seven and I”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seven and I has higher revenue and earnings than Winmark. Winmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven and I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Winmark pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Seven and I pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Winmark pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven and I pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Winmark has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Winmark beats Seven and I on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

