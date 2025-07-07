Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) & FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Financial Comparison

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FARO Technologies and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

FARO Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.15%. Given FARO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Global Technologies.

This table compares FARO Technologies and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies -0.26% -0.35% -0.18% Global Technologies 17.88% -153.32% 7.07%

Risk and Volatility

FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FARO Technologies and Global Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $342.43 million 2.48 -$9.07 million ($0.05) -878.20 Global Technologies $1.06 million 2.77 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FARO Technologies.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Global Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. It also provides FARO Software, a software solution that integrate with FARO hardware products to merge data and provide collaborative workflows and applications. It sells its products to automotive, aerospace, and metal and machine fabrication industries. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

