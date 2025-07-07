Top Utility Stocks To Consider – July 7th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Rivian Automotive, and AutoZone are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas and telecommunications. Because demand for these services remains relatively stable regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks tend to generate predictable revenue streams and offer consistent dividend payouts. Investors often include them in their portfolios as a defensive holding due to their typically lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $21.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.10. 110,611,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,977,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.93 and a 200 day moving average of $324.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $477.68. 3,000,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,740. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.35 and a 200 day moving average of $493.84.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 57,896,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,669,133. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 16,958,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,808,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. 26,866,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,645,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.81.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $20.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,790.05. 72,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,179. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,802.79 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,701.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,548.45.

