Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance
BPOPM traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.
About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%
