Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

BPOPM traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.