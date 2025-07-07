RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) & ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Critical Analysis

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) and ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RF Industries and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RF Industries -1.95% 1.63% 0.78% ParkerVision N/A N/A -486.62%

Volatility and Risk

RF Industries has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RF Industries $64.86 million 1.17 -$6.60 million ($0.13) -54.92 ParkerVision $25.00 million 1.58 -$14.47 million ($0.18) -1.83

This table compares RF Industries and ParkerVision”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RF Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. RF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ParkerVision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RF Industries and ParkerVision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RF Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 0.00

RF Industries presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.97%. Given RF Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RF Industries is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of RF Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RF Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of ParkerVision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RF Industries beats ParkerVision on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors; custom copper and fiber cable assemblies, complex hybrid fiber optic and power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment; energy-efficient cooling systems for wireless base stations and remote equipment shelters; and custom-designed pole-ready 5G small cell integrated enclosures. It also designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation, medical, and military customers; connectivity solutions to telecommunications and data communications distributors; thermal control systems; and radio frequency and microwave distribution system products, such as dividers, directional couplers, and filters. The company sells its products through warehousing distributors and in-house marketing and sales team. It serves telecommunications carriers and equipment manufacturers, wireless and network infrastructure carriers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

