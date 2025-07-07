JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 286 ($3.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.28) target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

