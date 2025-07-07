Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after buying an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $273.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.21.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

