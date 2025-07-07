EULAV Asset Management Sells 10,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
NYSE SHOP opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
