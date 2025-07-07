EULAV Asset Management Sells 10,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,039,000 after buying an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shopify by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $117.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

