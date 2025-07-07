Core Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,439 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Core Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.1% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

DFAR stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

