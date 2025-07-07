Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

