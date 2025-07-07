Synergy Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,017 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Synergy Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 639,273 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 610,658 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,632,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,271,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.