Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

EDF opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

