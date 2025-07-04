Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
EDF opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.35.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
