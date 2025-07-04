Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

NYSE:EIC opened at $13.80 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.