Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.61 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,045,000 after acquiring an additional 700,442 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

