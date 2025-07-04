Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTRB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTRB opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $325.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.09. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $26.24.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

